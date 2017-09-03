Executive Speaker Series

The College of Business, with support from DFCU Financial, presents "The Effects of Changing Regulation on Business Competitiveness: What Will Make America Great Again?"

The benefit of government regulation is to provide protection to individuals, the environment, and organizations. However, in 2016 the estimated cost of government regulation hit $2 trillion per year. For many businesses, the cost of regulation compliance (direct or hidden) exceeds their annual federal tax liability. At its peak in 2015, the federal government issued 81,611 pages for 3,378 new regulations, with the current cost of regulation now estimated at $20,000 per American worker. The current administration is now pushing for deregulation, tax reform, income repatriation, and changes to specific regulation such as Dodd Frank.



Stepping back from the political hype and winds, how can we balance the cost of regulation with its benefits? What regulations can actually be stream lined, amended, or eliminated? And how can we use this process to improve the business environment in the U.S.?



Panelists:

Teri Takai, Senior Adviser, Center for Digital Government

Laurie A. Harbour, President and CEO, Harbour Results, Inc

Diane Dossin, Chief Tax Officer, The Ford Motor Company



Date:

October 5, 2017, 7:30 am - 9:30 am



Location:

Michigan Room, Fairlane Center South,

University of Michigan–Dearborn College of Business

19000 Hubbard Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126

Free registration & breakfast provided.